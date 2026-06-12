FM Receives Phone Call From Qatari Counterpart

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi received a phone call on Friday evening from Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During the call, the two ministers discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries across various fields.

They also reviewed mediation efforts between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Both ministers expressed their strong satisfaction with the progress achieved in the negotiations and welcomed the announcement by Pakistani mediators that a final peace agreement text had been reached. They voiced hope that the United States and Iran would sign the agreement in the near future.

Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed their full support for ongoing efforts to address all issues through dialogue and peaceful means, emphasizing the importance of promoting regional and international security and stability.

//Petra// MF