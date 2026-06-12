Man Killed In Shooting Following Dispute In Ma'an Suspect Surrenders To Police

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- A man died on Friday after being shot by another individual in the southern governorate of Ma'an following a previous dispute, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The PSD spokesperson said the suspect opened fire on the victim earlier in the day, critically injuring him. The victim was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The spokesperson added that the shooter subsequently turned himself in to security authorities and handed over the firearm used in the incident. The suspect also confessed to committing the crime.

The case will be referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings, the spokesperson said.

//Petra// MF