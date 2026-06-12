Using Terrorist Proxies For Cross-Border Terrorism Goes Against Principles Of Humanity: Mos Singh At SCO

MENAFN - IANS) Dushanbe, June 13 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Friday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) International Conference, reiterated that providing a haven and using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism go against the basic principles of humanity and international relations.

“We reiterate that providing safe haven, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, arms and drugs trafficking, dissemination of a radical ideology and abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and incite violence go against the basic principles of humanity and international relations,” MoS Singh noted at the conference in Tajikistan.

During his remarks, the minister said that together with friends from Central Asia, India is firmly committed to fighting against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Marking the 25th anniversary of SCO, Singh said it is an opportune moment for reflection on achievements and recalibration, keeping in mind the ongoing disruptions in the world order.

According to Singh, for India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is not merely a regional grouping; it is a vital link connecting the country with its historical and civilisational partners across Eurasia.

“Our vision for cooperation within the SCO is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's framework of Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity,” he highlighted.

“Central Asia occupies a significant place in this vision. At the strategic crossroads of Eurasia, it serves as a key node for enhancing regional connectivity and fostering greater economic integration among our nations,” he added.

He said Central Asia is a region of immense promise, largely free from active conflicts, rich in natural resources and characterised by traditions of secularism and social harmony.

He also mentioned the SCO Leaders' Summit in Tianjin, which mandated the establishment of two important institutions in Central Asia, the Universal Centre in Tashkent and the Anti-Drug Centre in Dushanbe.

“India is the first country to complete the ratification process for both Centres. Their establishment will significantly strengthen our collective efforts to combat narcotics trafficking, transnational organised crime, terrorism and terror financing, extremist ideologies, safe havens and the networks that support them. At the same time, these institutions will further enhance the role and leadership of Central Asia in advancing the SCO's security agenda,” he highlighted.