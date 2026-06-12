Odisha Health Minister Urges Public To Join Mass Yoga Session For Guinness Record

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 13 (IANS) Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Friday appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in the mass yoga campaign being organised by the Union Ministry of Ayush on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2026, aimed at setting a Guinness World Record.

In his message, the Minister said that under the visionary leadership and initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has today become a global health movement. Recognising India's proposal, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Since then, the universal message of yoga has reached every corner of the world and has become a part of the lifestyle of millions of people.

He stated that yoga is a scientifically proven method for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Regular yoga practice can help prevent various lifestyle-related diseases and enable people to lead a healthy, active life. The State Health Minister further said that the theme of this year's International Yoga Day is“Yoga for Healthy Ageing.”

According to him, yoga plays an exceptional role in helping people remain healthy as they age, maintain mental balance and improve the quality of life.

Notably, the Ministry of Ayush will organise an online yoga session on June 14, 2026, from 6:15 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. The objective is to set a Guinness World Record by having the largest number of people participate simultaneously.

“This is not merely an attempt to create a world record; it is a national campaign aimed at further strengthening the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Healthy India' and transforming yoga into a mass movement. Greater participation by the people of Odisha in this initiative will reflect the state's health consciousness and spirit of public participation,” said the Minister.

He urged doctors, healthcare workers, students, youth, women, citizens, government employees, Self-Help Groups, yoga institutions and all aware citizens to join this historic initiative individually through their mobile phones or other personal devices.

To participate in the programme, he appealed to people to register by making a missed call to the toll-free number 1800-315-7008.

In conclusion, the Minister said,“Let us all come together to make yoga a people's movement, take a pledge for a healthy life, and ensure that Odisha, along with India, becomes a part of the success of this historic Guinness World Record.”