Assam CM Flags Off Export Of GI-Tagged Tezpur Litchis To Singapore, Eyes Global Markets

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday flagged off a consignment of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Tezpur litchis bound for Singapore, marking another milestone in the state's efforts to expand the global footprint of its premium agricultural produce.

The Chief Minister ceremonially launched the export of 500 kg of the famed“Piyaji” variety of litchi at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The shipment comes shortly after Assam successfully exported GI-tagged Tezpur litchis to Dubai, reflecting growing international demand for the fruit and strengthening the state's agricultural export profile.

Addressing reporters after the event, Sarma said Tezpur litchis have steadily carved a niche for themselves in overseas markets over the past few years.

He noted that around 2,000 kg of the fruit was recently exported to Dubai through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“The 500-kg consignment flagged off today will be transported to Singapore via a Druk Air flight operating from Bhutan through Guwahati. The Singapore High Commissioner has also expressed interest in procuring another 500 kg of Tezpur litchis,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Assam possesses immense potential to export several of its unique agricultural products, including Kaji Nemu, Bhut Jolokia and litchis, to international markets.

He added that products such as jackfruit and ginger could also emerge as important export commodities if quality standards and production protocols are maintained.

“Exports require strict compliance with prescribed standards, including the scientific use of fertilisers and consistency in production practices. Assam has significant potential in ginger cultivation, and the government will make special efforts to increase exports of agricultural produce in the coming years,” Sarma said.

Highlighting production constraints, the Chief Minister said Tezpur litchis are currently harvested from only around 3,000 trees.

Given the fruit's popularity across Assam and other parts of the country, larger export volumes could not be achieved this year despite rising overseas demand.

He also revealed that he had recently sent Tezpur litchis to PM Modi and several Union ministers, who appreciated the fruit's quality and taste.

Sarma expressed confidence that the export initiative would encourage more farmers to take up litchi cultivation and reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating new international market opportunities, boosting farmers' incomes and showcasing Assam's distinctive agricultural products on the global stage.

Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika and senior Agriculture Department officials were also present at the event.