Historic Jain Idols Recovered After Police Bust Theft Gang In Madhya Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Narsinghpur, June 12 (IANS) A series of thefts that had rattled the Jain community in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district has been solved with the arrest of five accused and the recovery of two rare Ashtadhatu idols believed to be around 250 years old, the police said on Friday.

The breakthrough comes after months of concern over thefts at Jain temples in Ramnivari, Tendukheda and Karakbel villages, where sacred idols and other valuables had gone missing.

Beyond their monetary value, the stolen idols hold deep religious significance and are considered part of the region's cultural heritage.

Police said the investigation was launched on a priority basis after members of the Jain community and temple committees raised concerns over the thefts and sought swift action for the recovery of the idols.

Following multiple complaints from social and religious organisations, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Meena constituted three special teams to investigate the cases.

“Officers examined crime scenes, analysed technical evidence, tracked suspects and gathered intelligence through an extensive informant network. The primary objective was not merely to solve the thefts but to ensure the safe recovery of the religious idols and restore the confidence of the community,” Meena told IANS.

During the investigation, police identified similarities in the modus operandi used in multiple thefts.

The trail eventually led investigators to habitual offender Tikku alias Tek Singh Ladiya. His interrogation and technical evidence helped police uncover a network allegedly involved in the crimes.

Police subsequently arrested Tikku, Gyani Prajapati, Ashish Sharma, Nitin Sharma and Mukesh Soni alias Chintu, who allegedly purchased the stolen property.

According to investigators, the accused confessed to their involvement in five theft cases across the district.

Apart from the two centuries-old Ashtadhatu idols, police recovered 17 silver chhatras, two silver pedestals, a silver crown, electronic equipment, two motorcycles allegedly used in the crimes and cash.

“The recovery of these idols is important because they represent faith, history and heritage. The success of this operation reflects teamwork between police personnel, technical experts and community members,” Meena said.

The recovery has brought relief to temple management committees and devotees, who had feared the priceless artefacts could have been lost forever.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the gang was involved in similar crimes in neighbouring districts.