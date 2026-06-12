Jordan-Morocco Brotherhood, Cooperation Forum Launched To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Rabat, June 12 9Petra)-- The Jordan-Morocco Brotherhood and Cooperation Forum was officially launched in Rabat on Thursday, in an initiative led by a distinguished group of Moroccan ministers, ambassadors, academics, legal experts, and civil society leaders aimed at strengthening the longstanding fraternal relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The forum seeks to expand cooperation and exchange across political, economic, cultural, and academic fields while providing an institutional and societal framework to further enhance the distinguished ties between the two countries.

The establishment of the forum reflects a commitment to reinforcing the strong historical relations between Jordan and Morocco and promoting communication among elites, institutions, and stakeholders in ways that serve mutual interests and uphold the values of brotherhood, solidarity, and cooperation.

The launch ceremony was attended by prominent Moroccan figures, accredited ambassadors to Morocco, and members of the Jordanian community residing in the kingdom, who praised the initiative as an important step toward bringing the two peoples closer together.

The opening session was chaired by Farid El Bacha, former president of Mohammed V University and member of the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco, who highlighted the importance of intellectual and civil initiatives aimed at strengthening Arab relations and fostering cooperation and dialogue among peoples.

On the sidelines of the event, Jordan's Ambassador to Morocco, Jumana Ghunaimat, underscored the deep historical ties, shared civilizational heritage, and converging visions that underpin Jordanian-Moroccan relations. She noted that the two countries have set a distinguished example of Arab relations based on mutual respect, coordination, and continuous cooperation.

Ghunaimat added that the forum represents a qualitative step toward broadening cooperation beyond official channels and enhancing communication among intellectual, cultural, economic, academic, and youth circles in both countries, helping to build sustainable partnerships and further consolidate bilateral relations at the societal level.

For his part, the forum's president and former Moroccan ambassador, Mohammed Bouchentouf, said the organization aspires to serve as a permanent platform for dialogue, cooperation, and the exchange of expertise, as well as a bridge connecting institutions and stakeholders in both countries.

He added that the forum plans to launch joint initiatives, programs, and activities aimed at promoting cultural, knowledge-based, and economic exchange while highlighting the deep historical and human bonds that unite the Jordanian and Moroccan peoples.

The Jordan-Morocco Brotherhood and Cooperation Forum was founded by a group of prominent Moroccan figures, including Mohammed Bouchentouf, Najima Tay Tay Ghazali, Hassan Abdelkhalek, Abdelilah Idrissi Bouzidi, Sara Slawi, Miloud Loukili, Khadija Hajoubi, Redouane Aibou, Abdeljawad Sakkat, Mostafa Darwish, Ibrahim Zine, and Mohammed Lemdour. The founders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the forum's success and establishing it as an effective platform for advancing Jordanian-Moroccan relations.

The launch ceremony concluded with participants emphasizing that the forum represents a valuable addition to the trajectory of Jordanian-Moroccan relations and a promising platform for fostering dialogue, cooperation, and joint initiatives that reflect the deep historical and fraternal bonds between the two kingdoms.

//Petra// MF