Centre Allocating Funds To All States Without Discrimination, Says Ramdas Athawale

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government is promoting development across the country without discrimination, providing budgetary support to all states regardless of which party is in power.

He said that Rajasthan has received substantial assistance from the Centre and credited both the Central and state governments for accelerating welfare and development initiatives.

MoS Athawale has indicated that the Centre is considering increasing the annual income limit for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation from the current Rs 8 lakh to between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Speaking to media at the Khasakothi Circuit House in Jaipur, Athawale added that demands have been received from various quarters to revise the eligibility ceiling for EWS reservation.

"At present, people with an annual income below Rs 8 lakh are eligible for EWS reservation. Our Ministry, along with NITI Aayog, is examining proposals to increase the limit to Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh," he said.

Athawale noted that the 10 per cent EWS quota benefits economically weaker sections of the general category and is available to eligible persons across all religions and communities.

On rising fuel prices, the Union Minister said the Central government would consider reducing petrol and diesel rates once the prevailing international situation improves.

"There has been no shortage of petrol or diesel since the Narendra Modi government came to power. However, disruptions in the supply of petroleum products and gas due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran have put pressure on fuel prices," he added.

Athawale said that fuel and LPG prices in several neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, are significantly higher than in India.

The MoS also defended the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census and questioned the Congress over its past record on the issue.

"The Census process was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union government has now decided to conduct a caste-based census. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi keeps raising questions, but he should explain why Congress governments, despite being in power for decades, never conducted one," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Athawale added that repeated criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not affect the Union government's work.

"The Modi government is committed to the welfare and upliftment of every section of society," he said.

The Union Minister added that the Centre was promoting development across all states without discrimination and was providing budgetary support irrespective of which party was in power.

"The Modi government is extending maximum assistance to Rajasthan. The Bhajan Lal Sharma government is doing good work in the state," he said.

Highlighting central welfare schemes, Athawale added that over the past 12 years, Rajasthan has witnessed the opening of 3.84 crore Jan Dhan accounts.

"Under the Mudra Yojana, 2.51 crore beneficiaries received loans, while 74.32 lakh households benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana."

He added that 95.50 lakh people in the state have been covered under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Athawale paid a courtesy visit to Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde.