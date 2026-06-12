Middle East Fuel Exports Rebound As Tankers Slip Through Hormuz

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Exports of refined fuels from the Gulf have rebounded this month as more tankers managed to slip through the Strait of Hormuz, providing welcome relief to markets starved of supply.

Shipments from countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait averaged more than 600,000 barrels a day so far this month, according to data from research firm Vortexa. That's an increase of about 50% in exports of crucial oil products such as diesel, gasoline and naphtha, compared with April and May.

However, it's still just a fraction of the roughly 4mn barrels a day of fuels those countries were shipping prior to the war.

Gulf producers have ramped up shipments of crude and fuels by spiriting tankers out of the Strait of Hormuz under the cover of night with their tracking signals turned off.

In addition to boosting Hormuz shipping flows after months of almost total closure, Gulf countries are also exploring diplomatic approaches to Iran. The UAE's leaders are seeking a detente with Tehran, which they consider an enemy but realise won't be dislodged from power, according to people familiar with the matter.

After two decades of investment in their refineries, Middle Eastern oil producers have become major suppliers of diesel and jet fuel to Europe and Asia. The war choked off most of that flow, hitting industry and throwing aviation into disarray.

The recent recovery in exports has helped keep a lid on prices. Brent crude has averaged just over $100 a barrel over the last three months, well short of the $150 or $200 a barrel that some analysts had feared. The international benchmark has fallen below $90 after President Donald Trump called off attacks on Iran and said the two sides were close to an agreement to end the war.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, the region's biggest exporter of naphtha, has been accelerating shipments of the key raw material for chemical plants, according to traders involved in the market. The company has also shipped cargoes of jet fuel, and alongside Kuwait Petroleum Corp has increasingly exported diesel, they said.

Representatives for Adnoc didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Throughout the war, Saudi Arabia has continued to export oil products from refineries on its Red Sea coast. State-producer Aramco is supplying jet fuel to Europe and diesel to markets in Africa, according to the traders.

Saudi fuel shipments from the Red Sea have averaged more than 70,000 barrels a day so far this month, compared with a 2025 average of 67,000 barrels a day, according to Vortexa.