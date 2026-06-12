MENAFN - Swissinfo) A KPMG report on how AI is being used by businesses across the world exaggerated adoption of the technology with bogus case studies that appear to have been based on AI hallucinations. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: KPMG report contained AI hallucinations on benefits of... AI This content was published on June 12, 2026 - 11:58 4 minutes Elizabeth Bratton in London and Stephen Foley in New York, Financial Times

The October report,“Redefining excellence in the age of agentic AI”, made numerous false claims about the use of AI by organisations including the Swiss bank UBS, the UK's National Health Service and the public transit groups Swiss Federal Railways and Transport for London.

The inaccuracies were identified as AI hallucinations by the research group GPTZero and verified by the FT. After being alerted to the issue, UBS said it would ask KPMG to remove the false claims, and the Big Four firm on Thursday pulled the report from some of its websites.

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The discovery is the latest in a number of apparent AI hallucinations in reports by professional services firms and follows EY's retraction of a study last month over fake footnotes and other errors identified by GPTZero.

The KPMG report claimed global wealth manager UBS“integrates AI agents across investment advisory, risk management and compliance monitoring”.

KPMG wrote:“These agents operate within a composable platform co-developed with Microsoft, enabling personalised, efficient and compliant financial journeys.”

A spokesperson for the bank told the FT the assertions were“factually incorrect”.

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