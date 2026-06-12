Differently Abled Student's Artwork To Be Exhibited In International Exhibition In UK

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar-based differently abled student, Muhammad Syauqi Djauhari's painting has been selected for the exhibition at the ArtWorks Together International Festival 2026 in the United Kingdom under the Environmental Impact Award category. Syauqi is a senior student of HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

This achievement represents international recognition of Syauqi's creativity, artistic talent, and unique perspective. The ArtWorks Together International Festival is a renowned global platform that celebrates the work of artists with learning disabilities, autistic artists, and artists with both learning disabilities and autism, providing opportunities for their voices and talents to be recognised and appreciated worldwide.

The selection of Syauqi's artwork for this international exhibition highlights not only his individual accomplishment but also the importance of fostering inclusive environments where individuals with disabilities can explore and develop their talents. Through dedication, perseverance, and artistic expression, Syauqi has demonstrated that creativity knows no boundaries and no limits.

"Syauqi's achievement is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when talent is recognized, encouraged, and celebrated," said Dr Rajeev Thomas, founder and chief mentor of HOPE Qatar Centre. "We are immensely proud of his accomplishment and the opportunity for his work to be showcased on an international stage" he added.

Qatar prides itself in providing various opportunities for differently abled individuals to shine. The Qatar National Vision 2030 provides additional emphasis on enabling persons with disabilities to integrate into community and to contribute to the success of the country. In this regard, Syauqi's international recognition serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved when talent is recognised and celebrated. HOPE Qatar Centre has been providing such meaningful opportunities and platforms for its students to express themselves, develop their talents, and share their abilities with the wider community.

Through education, creative arts, vocational opportunities, and personalised support, HOPE Qatar Centre continues to nurture the aspirations and potential of children, youth, and adults with disabilities, enabling them to participate meaningfully in society and achieve personal success.