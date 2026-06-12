Tighter Asylum Criteria Split Swiss Politicians And Organisations

The House of Representatives' Committee on Political Institutions proposes that the grounds on which deportation is deemed unreasonable should be exhaustively listed in the law. The consultation on the relevant proposal ended on Friday.

Fixed criteria are intended to clarify in which cases provisional admission must be ordered. Specifically, the open-ended wording“in situations such as” is to be removed from the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act.

In future, only war, civil war, general violence or a medical emergency would be admissible grounds. Consequently, the authorities would have less discretion. Ultimately, the draft bill aims to reduce the number of provisional admissions in order to save costs.

The draft bill stems from a parliamentary initiative by People's Party parliamentarian Gregor Rutz.

This content was published on Jun 25, 2025 Who comes and who is allowed to stay? A series of graphics illustrating the most important developments in Switzerland.