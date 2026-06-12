Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tighter Asylum Criteria Split Swiss Politicians And Organisations

Tighter Asylum Criteria Split Swiss Politicians And Organisations


2026-06-12 02:12:26
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A parliamentary committee wants to establish more precise criteria for the removal of asylum-seekers. Associations and organisations believe the proposal goes too far – whereas the right-wing Swiss People's Party doesn't think it goes far enough. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Tighter asylum criteria split Swiss politicians and organisations This content was published on June 12, 2026 - 12:09 5 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Genauere Kriterien für Asyl-Wegweisungen sind umstritten Original Read more: Genauere Kriterien für Asyl-Wegweisungen sind umstr

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The House of Representatives' Committee on Political Institutions proposes that the grounds on which deportation is deemed unreasonable should be exhaustively listed in the law. The consultation on the relevant proposal ended on Friday.

Fixed criteria are intended to clarify in which cases provisional admission must be ordered. Specifically, the open-ended wording“in situations such as” is to be removed from the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act.

In future, only war, civil war, general violence or a medical emergency would be admissible grounds. Consequently, the authorities would have less discretion. Ultimately, the draft bill aims to reduce the number of provisional admissions in order to save costs.

The draft bill stems from a parliamentary initiative by People's Party parliamentarian Gregor Rutz.

More More Foreign Affairs Asylum in Switzerland: the most important figures at a glance

This content was published on Jun 25, 2025 Who comes and who is allowed to stay? A series of graphics illustrating the most important developments in Switzerland.

Read more: Asylum in Switzerland: the most important figures at a g

MENAFN12062026000210011054ID1111251005



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search