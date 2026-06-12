Cricket, Spirituality Come Together Ahead Of ODI In Dharamsala!

MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, June 12 (IANS) With the opening One Day International (ODI) match between India and Afghanistan is slated on Saturday at the iconic cricket stadium in Dharamsala, one of the most beautiful grounds located at an altitude of 4,000 feet above sea level, cricket and spirituality came together in a unique Himachali way.

Former Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) President and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur accompanying cricket body office-bearers on Friday sought blessings of the revered Lord Indrunag deity so that rain doesn't play a spoilsport as the Meteorological Department predicted rain and thundershowers.

The temple dedicated to the rain god is located in hills overlooking the stadium.

Cricket fans, too, participated in the prayers. For generations, Lord Indrunag has been regarded as the protector of the Kangra Valley and a divine guardian associated with favourable weather and overall prosperity.

Seeking the blessings before major international matches has become a cherished tradition, reflecting the unique bond between cricket, culture and faith in Dharamsala, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama, an HPCA functionary told IANS.

The stadium, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, has 12 corporate boxes, each having a seating capacity of 20 seats. Each box was much in demand in all the previous matches, both international and T20.

A Met official in Shimla said widespread rains and thundershowers might occur in the region till June 14 due to fresh Western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sustained wind with a speed 40-50 km per hour is likely to prevail in state's Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts till June 13," he added.

Meanwhile, the cricket fever across Dharamsala is electrifying as fans from across the country are set to descend to witness the match.

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, captain Shubman Gill, along with several other Indian stars, have already arrived here, further fuelling excitement among cricket lovers.

Fresh snowfall this week on the stadium's overlooking majestic Dhauladhar ranges has transformed the mountains chucking with a breathtaking panorama.

The snow-clad peaks have once again reminded the fans that why Dharamsala's showpiece stadium is widely regarded as the most beautiful venue on the planet.

With crystal-clear mountain air, pleasant weather and unmatched Himalayan vistas, the ODI promises to be far more than a cricket match, it will be a celebration of sport, culture, spirituality and nature.

Speaking on the occasion, HPCA Secretary Manuj Sharma told the media that with the blessings of Indrunag deity all preparations for the match have been completed and the association is looking forward to hosting another memorable international fixture.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said this cricket stadium has become one of Himachal Pradesh's greatest ambassadors on the global stage.

"From its humble beginnings to becoming one of the most admired cricket venues in the world, Dharamsala has showcased the beauty, culture and hospitality of Himachal Pradesh to millions across the globe. International matches have generated employment, strengthened tourism and brought immense pride to the people of the state. The HPCA has consistently delivered world-class events, and tomorrow's ODI will be another memorable chapter in this remarkable journey," an elated Thakur, the brain behind the stadium, said.

"It is a matter of pride that Dharamsala continues to host some of the most prestigious matches in world cricket. The response from fans has been overwhelming, and we are confident that tomorrow's match will be a memorable experience for players and spectators alike," he added.

Incidentally, the last international match at the HPCA Stadium between India and South Africa -- a T20I -- was washed out without a ball being bowled in September 2019.

HPCA Spokesperson Mohit Sood told IANS that in case of rain, the ground would be ready in less than two hours.

"Our drainage system is very effective to drain out rainwater. Also, we have water soaking machines and a lightweight plastic cover for covering the entire ground," he said.

Stadium's air evacuation system will not only mob up excess rainwater within no time, but also helps aerate the root zone which keeps the plant healthy all throughout.

The SIS Air evacuation system is a technology developed by SIS Pitches Holland, a UK-based company, installed by its India partner GreaterTEN of Mumbai.

With the excitement soaring high, members of the local hospitality industry see good business prospects. They say this weekend will be giving an opportunity to cricket fans to enjoy "chilly" weather amid prevailing heatwave conditions in plains.

The mighty Dhauladhar peaks in the stadium's backdrop, the nearby British-era tea estates and the spiritual pull of globetrotting Buddhist monk, The Dalai Lama, are going to give cricket buffs a time to relax and introspect.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)