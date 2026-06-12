NCR Cup Jr Golf: Chaitanya Pandey, Anushka Gupta Sweep Overall Titles

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) A phenomenal week of competitive golf concluded at the iconic Delhi Golf Club on Friday as the final round of the 24th NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament, which attracted participation from across India, drew to a thrilling close.

The event saw participation of golfers representing Delhi NCR, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, along with an international participant from Dubai.

The prestigious three-day event - affiliated with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and offering crucial World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points - saw the marquee Category A and B divisions complete their gruelling 54-hole test on the historic Lodhi Course, while Categories C, D, and E wrapped up their high-stakes final rounds on the technical, 9-hole Peacock Course.

The tournament concluded with a grand prize ceremony where division winners were awarded premium prize vouchers worth Rs. 20,000 each, capping off an incredibly successful edition that hosted over 160 of India's finest junior talents.

In Boys' Category A, 15-18 years, overnight leader Anas Khan cruised to an emphatic victory. Despite a demanding final round where he shot a 6-over par, the massive advantage he built over the first two days -- headlined by an opening-round hole-in-one -- allowed him to claim the title by a staggering 13 strokes. Anas Khan also received a prize of Rs. 10,000 for his hole-in-one on Day 1.

Behind him, a thrilling four-way logjam emerged for the runner-up spot between Siddhaan Chhibber, Devvrat Singh Rajawat, Anshh Dubey, and Ayaan Dubey. Ultimately, it was Siddhaan Chhibber who snatched second place honours by virtue of a superior countback score on the back nine.

In Girls' Category A, local favourite Ayesha Gupta put on a spectacular masterclass in consistency. Firing rock-solid rounds of 77, 75, and 75, Gupta comfortably secured the championship trophy ahead of Apeksha Grace David, who put up a spirited fight to finish second.

Pandey dominates Category B

The Boys' Category B, 13-14 years, belonged entirely to Chaitanya Pandey. Delivering a brilliant performance under extreme pressure, Pandey dominated his field with a winning margin of eight strokes, posting a remarkably consistent scorecard of 72, 74, and 74. Sakshit Purendre and first-round leader Aditya Misra finished tied for the second position at 12-over par for the three days.

In a spectacular achievement, Pandey's clinical performance also earned him the coveted Overall Combined Prize for Category A & B Boys. On the girls' side, Anushka Gupta played superbly strategic golf to capture the Overall Combined Category A & B Girls crown.

Peacock Course: Sub-Juniors Deliver Dramatic, Down-to-the-Wire Finishes The final round for the younger categories on the Peacock Course saw leaderboards flip and ties broken by razor-thin margins.

Alvi tops Category C, 11-12 years

Boys' section: In an incredibly tight battle, Shan Alvi mounted a brilliant charge to win by a lone stroke, shooting matching rounds of 3-over par on both days to finish 6-over total. Overnight leader Mohd. Rehan, who shot 2-over on Day 1 and 5-over on Day 2, finished a close second, with Avviraaj Kalia securing a hard-earned third place.

Girls section: Aaradhya Rawat showed incredible composure under pressure to claim the title by a single shot, finishing 9-over par across the two days. She held off Unnati Singh, who took second at 10-over par, followed by Chandigarh's Arushi Sharma in third.

Category D, 9-10 Years

Boys: Priyansh Jain was unstoppable, firing brilliant level-par rounds on both days to storm to an 8-stroke victory. A tense tie for second between Shan Mohd. And Jamraudh Singh Sidhu was decided by a dramatic countback, with Shan Mohd. clinching the runner-up spot due to a lower score on the final six holes.

Girls: Naaysha S. Sinha stole the show on Friday, firing a sensational 2-under par round to finish 1-over total and win by four strokes. Opening-day co-leader Aarya Ganguly took a solid second place at 5-over par. A tie for third between Juno Kalyani and Suhani Chandra went in favour of Kalyani, who carded a better final-day score.

Category E, Under 9 Years

Boys: Viraj Krishan Chaudhri scripted the comeback of the day, lighting up the Peacock Course with a brilliant 2-under par final round to claim the championship at 2-over total. Overnight leader Jordan Savio George dropped into a three-way tie for second alongside Naksh Malhotra and Keeon Aggarwal; a final-day countback placed Malhotra in second and Aggarwal in third.

Girls: Manasvi Rathor proved to be the epitome of consistency, shooting level-par rounds on both days to clear the field by a massive six strokes. Devyani Dhull finished securely in second place at 6-over par overall, followed by Aadya Dayal in third at 10-over par for the tournament.