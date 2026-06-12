Suspected Terror Accused In 2008 Bengaluru Bomb Blast Case Dies Of Heart Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) A suspected terrorist and accused in the Bengaluru's 2008 Madiwala bomb blast case died on Friday due to hart attack before the court could pronounce its judgment in the long-pending case.

It can be noted that the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts were a series of seven coordinated low-intensity improvised explosive device explosions that struck the city, including a fatal blast at the Madiwala police checkpost bus stand on Hosur Road.

The attacks tragically killed two people -- including a woman at the Madiwala bus shelter -- and injured several others.

The deceased, suspected terrorist 60-year-old Abdul Khader, was lodged in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru since 2010 in connection with the blast case.

According to prison authorities, Khader's health suddenly deteriorated on Friday, following which he was being rushed to the Jayadeva Hospital for treatment.

However, he reportedly suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital and died before medical assistance could be provided.

Prison officials said Khader had complained of health issues, prompting authorities to immediately shift him to the hospital.

After his death, the body was sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. His family members have been informed about the incident.

The trial against Khader was in its final stages, and the court was expected to pronounce its verdict in the case within the next few days. However, the accused passed away before the court judgment could be delivered.

A native of Virajpet in Madikeri district, Abdul Khader was facing charges in connection with the 2008 serial bomb blast case in Bengaluru. He had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of the investigation into the explosions.

The Madiwala blast was among a series of explosions that rocked Bengaluru in 2008, triggering extensive investigations by security agencies.

On July 25, 2008, multiple crude timer devices exploded within a 30-minute window. One of the primary sites was the Madiwala checkpost, and the injured were treated at the nearby St. John's Hospital.

Investigators determined the bombings were orchestrated allegedly by the banned extremist outfit SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Karnataka Police and the NIA registered multiple FIRs and arrested dozens of suspects over the years.

Several key individuals, including alleged handlers in Pakistan, were identified.