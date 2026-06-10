Manipur: Police Use Tear Gas As Bodies Of 6 Abducted Nagas Arrive

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters gathered at the Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal East of Manipur after the bodies of six Naga villagers, who were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, were brought here.

Massive Search Operation Recovers Bodies

The mortal remains of six persons, believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, were recovered following extensive search operations, according to Manipur Police.

In a statement, Manipur Police said, "After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026."

The police further said that necessary legal formalities were being carried out and that an investigation into the case was underway.

CMs Express Grief, Condemn Killings

Hundreds of people gathered at the mortuary of the JNIMS in Imphal East to receive the bodies of the six Naga individuals. Security personnel were heavily deployed in and around the JNIMS premises to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief over the recovery of the mortal remains of six Naga men in Manipur and condemned the killings, extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Rio said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the six Naga men whose mortal remains were recovered today. I strongly condemn this heinous act and extend my heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. No family should have to endure such pain and anguish."

"This heartbreaking tragedy is a painful reminder of the hurt and suffering that violence leaves behind. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may their families and loved ones find the strength to bear this profound loss," the Nagaland CM added.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also expressed condolences over the killing of a farmer in Tamenglong district. "I also condemn the killing of a farmer from Lansan Kuki village in Tamenglong district and extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family," he said.

The recovery of the bodies has triggered grief and outrage among locals, with authorities continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction and deaths of the six Naga men. (ANI)

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