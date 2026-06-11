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Kazakhstan's Qazaqgaz Explores Strategic Co-Op With Chinese Financial Institutions

Kazakhstan's Qazaqgaz Explores Strategic Co-Op With Chinese Financial Institutions


2026-06-11 03:06:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz discussed prospects for a partnership with the financial institutions of China.

This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh company.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman for Economics and Finance of QazaqGaz, Zhanbolat Mirmanov, with a delegation from China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and representatives of financial and investment institutions from China and Hong Kong.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, attracting investment, and implementing joint initiatives.

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