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Palestine Demands Global Action to Curb Israel’s "Colonial Appetite"
(MENAFN) Palestine issued an urgent appeal to the international community on Wednesday, accusing Israel of exploiting ongoing regional instability to entrench its territorial ambitions, with UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour warning that unchecked expansion now threatens stability far beyond Gaza.
"It is time to rein in Israel's colonial appetite, evident not only in Palestine but also in Lebanon… and in Syria," Mansour told the Security Council.
He charged that Israel now controls 70% of the Gaza Strip with the aim of permanent annexation, while confining some 2 million Palestinians to the remaining 30% under "unlivable conditions." "Fire has not ceased, and almost 1,000 Palestinians have been killed," said the representative, citing serious breaches of the ceasefire that has nominally been in place since October 2025.
Mansour outlined the six core principles enshrined in Resolution 2803, negotiated with the involvement of the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye — including a permanent ceasefire, unobstructed humanitarian access, a prohibition on occupation, annexation or forced displacement, reunification of the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority, and the right to self-determination. He insisted that any mediation effort must be "anchored in international law" to produce durable outcomes.
While acknowledging President Donald Trump's "personal involvement" in brokering the initial truce, the ambassador warned that diplomacy without enforcement mechanisms is insufficient. "Agreements and international law require enforcement," the envoy said, cautioning that the Palestinian Authority is currently facing an "all-out assault aiming at its collapse."
Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza on October 8, 2023. The two-year war left nearly 73,000 Palestinians dead and more than 173,000 injured — the majority of them women and children — while devastating approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure.
"It is time to rein in Israel's colonial appetite, evident not only in Palestine but also in Lebanon… and in Syria," Mansour told the Security Council.
He charged that Israel now controls 70% of the Gaza Strip with the aim of permanent annexation, while confining some 2 million Palestinians to the remaining 30% under "unlivable conditions." "Fire has not ceased, and almost 1,000 Palestinians have been killed," said the representative, citing serious breaches of the ceasefire that has nominally been in place since October 2025.
Mansour outlined the six core principles enshrined in Resolution 2803, negotiated with the involvement of the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye — including a permanent ceasefire, unobstructed humanitarian access, a prohibition on occupation, annexation or forced displacement, reunification of the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority, and the right to self-determination. He insisted that any mediation effort must be "anchored in international law" to produce durable outcomes.
While acknowledging President Donald Trump's "personal involvement" in brokering the initial truce, the ambassador warned that diplomacy without enforcement mechanisms is insufficient. "Agreements and international law require enforcement," the envoy said, cautioning that the Palestinian Authority is currently facing an "all-out assault aiming at its collapse."
Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza on October 8, 2023. The two-year war left nearly 73,000 Palestinians dead and more than 173,000 injured — the majority of them women and children — while devastating approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure.
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