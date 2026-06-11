Azerbaijan Enters New Stage Of Economic Dev't Amid Global Changes - Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is transitioning to a new phase of economic development amid changing global economic conditions and the transformation of traditional drivers of growth, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said, Trend 's correspondent at the event reports.

He made the remark at the event“Technovation – Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku.

According to him, the country is entering a qualitatively new economic era in which the former drivers of rapid growth are losing their former significance, while the human capital, demand, and business ties formed during the previous stage of development are creating the foundation for a new stage of development.

Soltanov noted that economic diversification should not be viewed as an end in itself.

He stated that economic growth and sustainable development are the priorities, and diversification should be viewed in the context of these goals.

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