Azerbaijan Enters New Stage Of Economic Dev't Amid Global Changes - Deputy Minister
He made the remark at the event“Technovation – Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku.
According to him, the country is entering a qualitatively new economic era in which the former drivers of rapid growth are losing their former significance, while the human capital, demand, and business ties formed during the previous stage of development are creating the foundation for a new stage of development.
Soltanov noted that economic diversification should not be viewed as an end in itself.
He stated that economic growth and sustainable development are the priorities, and diversification should be viewed in the context of these goals.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment