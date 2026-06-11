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Oil Refinery Hit In Russia's Krasnodar Krai CCD

Oil Refinery Hit In Russia's Krasnodar Krai CCD


2026-06-11 03:07:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

"The Afipsky refinery in Russia has been hit, a fire has broken out on its premises. No one believes Russian propaganda's claims about debris anymore. Russians themselves are mocking the quality of Russia's air defense systems," Kovalenko said.

Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces strike oil facilities in Krasnodar and Volgograd regions

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's Kuibyshev oil refinery suspended crude oil processing on June 10 following a drone attack.

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