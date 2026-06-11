Oil Refinery Hit In Russia's Krasnodar Krai CCD
"The Afipsky refinery in Russia has been hit, a fire has broken out on its premises. No one believes Russian propaganda's claims about debris anymore. Russians themselves are mocking the quality of Russia's air defense systems," Kovalenko said.Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces strike oil facilities in Krasnodar and Volgograd regions
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's Kuibyshev oil refinery suspended crude oil processing on June 10 following a drone attack.
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