'Corporation's Interest Comes First', Says Raj Govt After Director's Removal From RSSC Board

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) In a strong signal of its anti-corruption stance, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday removed Jugal Kishore, a non-official director of the Rajasthan State Seed Corporation (RSSC), from the Board of Directors with immediate effect following his arrest in the Rs 2.43 crore bribery case unearthed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Rajasthan government, on its official X account, said, "Prioritising the interests of the corporation, the Rajasthan State Seed Corporation has taken a significant administrative decision. Jugal Kishore (son of Satpal), a non-official director, has been removed from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. This action was taken to uphold the corporation's reputation, transparency, and public trust following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on corruption charges," the X post said.

The action, taken on the directions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, is being viewed as one of the toughest administrative measures by the state government against an individual holding a key position in a public sector body.

Officials said the decision reflects the state government's "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption and financial misconduct.

Jugal Kishore was appointed as a director of the Rajasthan State Seed Corporation during its 47th Annual General Meeting on February 10, 2026.

Barely four months after his appointment, his name surfaced in the multi-crore bribery scandal linked to the Agriculture Department and the Seed Corporation.

Following a trap operation, the ACB arrested Kishore and sent him to judicial custody.

The arrest triggered a major political and administrative controversy, given the corporation's crucial role in seed distribution and farmer welfare schemes across Rajasthan.

Announcing the decision, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said the corporation had removed Kishore from the Board "in the interest of the institution and to maintain public confidence".

According to the official statement, the action was necessary to protect the corporation's reputation, ensure transparency in its functioning, and uphold accountability in public institutions.

"The corporation has taken this important administrative decision keeping its interests paramount. Following the recent arrest of Jugal Kishore by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a major corruption case, he has been removed from the Board of Directors with immediate effect," the statement said.

The Rajasthan State Seed Corporation reiterated that transparency, accountability and ethical conduct remain central to its functioning.

Officials stressed that individuals occupying senior positions must adhere to the highest standards of integrity to maintain the trust of farmers and stakeholders.

The corporation also assured farmers that strict corrective measures would continue to be taken whenever required to safeguard public interest and preserve institutional credibility.

Sources indicate that authorities are also examining pending files, contracts and tender-related decisions connected with the corporation and other agriculture-linked entities as part of a broader review following the ACB crackdown.

The move is being seen as a significant test of the Rajasthan government's anti-corruption campaign and an attempt to reinforce public confidence in state-run institutions.