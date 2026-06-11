Russian Drone Attacks Hit Kharkiv, 21 Settlements Across Region, Injuring 11

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was released by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook.

The injured in Kharkiv included two men and nine women.

In a separate incident, a 55-year-old man was injured in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan, part of the Derhachi community, after an explosion caused by an unidentified device.

According to regional authorities, Russian forces used eight Geran-2 attack drones, six Molniya drones, 10 FPV drones, and 30 additional unmanned aerial vehicles whose type is still being identified.

In Kharkiv, drones struck the Nemyshlianskyi, Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Industrialnyi districts. The attacks damaged 12 apartment buildings, a private house, nine vehicles, and a garage.

Across the region, civilian infrastructure sustained extensive damage.

In the Bohodukhiv district, attacks damaged two private homes, an educational institution in the village of Ivashky, a vehicle in Maksymivka, a civilian enterprise in Zolochiv, farm buildings in Pysarivka, a private home and an outbuilding in Odnorobivka, and two private houses along with two outbuildings in Zavadske.

In the Kupiansk district, damage was reported to a private home and an outbuilding in Mantsivka, a civilian enterprise in Velykyi Burluk, a private residence in Shypuvate, an apartment building in Borivske, and a private house, warehouse facility, and emergency medical vehicle in Shevchenkove.

In the Kharkiv district, attacks damaged garages in Mala Danylivka, a garage in Ruski Tyshky, a private home in Borshchova, a store in Slatyne, and a civilian enterprise in Derhachi.

In the town of Chuhuiv, a civilian enterprise was also damaged.

Meanwhile, a transit evacuation center in Lozova received 240 people over the past day. Since its opening, the facility has registered a total of 39,263 evacuees.

Russian attacks kill one, wound 16 inpetrovsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv came under a massive Russian drone attack on June 10, beginning at around 9:00 and lasting nearly two hours. Russian UAV strikes were recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi, Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Industrialnyi districts of the city.