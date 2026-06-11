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Uzbekistan Deepens Co-Op With UNHCR On Statelessness And Human Rights

Uzbekistan Deepens Co-Op With UNHCR On Statelessness And Human Rights


2026-06-11 03:07:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) discussed ongoing cooperation in migration management and human rights protection, with particular emphasis on safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of stateless persons.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted Uzbekistan's efforts to address statelessness and strengthen legal protections for vulnerable populations. They also noted the active participation of representatives from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in UNHCR-supported programs and international events, including regional conferences held in Tashkent and Ashgabat.

According to the participants, involvement in such initiatives has contributed to the development of professional expertise and helped introduce international best practices into Uzbekistan's citizenship and migration policies.

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