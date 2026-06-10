Trump Warns Nuclear Iran Would Destroy Israel, Vows More US Strikes

As tensions escalated between Iran and the US, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) issued a strong warning over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, claiming that a nuclear-armed Iran would lead to the destruction of Israel and destabilise the Middle East. He also asserted that the United States had "hit them hard" and could strike again as negotiations remain uncertain.

Trump Vows Renewed Military Action

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "If they (Iran) had a nuclear weapon, there'd be no Israel, there'd be no Middle East, and they would have absolutely shot at us. We'll see what happens. But we hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today. We'll see what happens with the deal."

"We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid presidents... I'm embarrassed to say it. Some very stupid people were sitting here," he further said.

He also said that the United States would resume attacks on Iran. Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard."

He also suggested that Iran's downing of a US Apache helicopter provided grounds for renewed military action. "Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that," he told reporters.

Trump said the US had already launched strikes and would continue military operations against Iran. "We hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set, and we'll see what happens with the deal," he said.

Recent Escalation Details

The recent phase of escalation came after the US carried out airstrikes on Iran's military targets located along the Strait of Hormuz, retaliating against the downing of an American Apache helicopter. Iran said it responded with strikes on a US base in Jordan and other Gulf targets. (ANI)

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