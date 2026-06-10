Bill Gates Calls Epstein Association A 'Grave Error In Judgment'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday told the House Oversight Committee that his association with Jeffrey Epstein was a "grave error in judgment", expressing regret for the relationship while insisting he never witnessed criminal conduct and had no knowledge of the full extent of Epstein's crimes at the time.

In his remarks before the committee in Washington, Gates said he supported transparency regarding the Epstein case and backed the release of all related files. "I support the release of all the Epstein files and sincerely hope that, through your efforts and those of others advocating on their behalf, the survivors of Epstein's crimes can get the justice that they deserve," Gates said.

Gates Explains Relationship With Epstein

Addressing his relationship with Epstein directly, Gates stated, "I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimised anyone."

Gates said he was introduced to Epstein in 2011 through individuals connected to his professional and philanthropic work. According to Gates, Epstein claimed he could help raise billions of dollars for global health initiatives from wealthy donors. "I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed. I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have," he said.

The Microsoft co-founder explained that their interactions initially consisted of a handful of meetings focused on philanthropy and fundraising. "The discussions focused on identifying potential giving structures, such as donor-advised funds, and how to enrol individuals he claimed were interested in making significant contributions," Gates said, adding that he had made clear to Epstein that he would "never play a role in any of the work or receive any compensation".

Gates said he ended the relationship in 2014 after concluding that Epstein could not deliver on his promises to bring in major donors. "At that point, I concluded Epstein would never deliver on his promises. I told him we would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him," he said, adding, "No vehicle for charitable giving was ever created, and no funds were raised."

Epstein's Attempt to 'Pressure' Gates

He also addressed Epstein's involvement in a personal matter concerning a departing employee from his private office, saying, "I did not ask--nor did I want or need--Epstein to be involved in this matter."

According to Gates, he later learned that Epstein had obtained sensitive information about his personal life, including extramarital affairs, and sought to use that information to pressure him into resuming contact. "It was after this that I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage," Gates said. He added that Epstein was "working to use information about my infidelities--in addition to many lies that he layered on top--to pressure me to re-engage with him".

A 'Grave Error in Judgment'

Reflecting on the relationship, Gates acknowledged that he should never have met Epstein in the first place. "I should never have met with Epstein in the first place. Based on what I know now, I understand that even if he had delivered the new donors he promised, it would not have justified associating with him," he said.

Gates further argued that Epstein sought legitimacy through relationships with prominent individuals. "I see now that he sought to build an image of legitimacy around himself, using connections to reputable and powerful people to deflect scrutiny and attempt to rehabilitate his reputation," he said.

Gates expressed regret for any credibility his association may have given Epstein. "Meeting with Epstein was a grave error in judgement and put this work at risk," he said. He added, "If the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry."

Gates told lawmakers he was prepared to answer questions about his interactions with Epstein and reiterated his hope that survivors of Epstein's crimes ultimately receive justice. (ANI)

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