US Stock Indices Plunge On Wednesday, Recording Second-Largest Weekly Loss

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 10 (Petra) -- Major US stock indices fell sharply on Wednesday, recording their second-largest single-day loss within a week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 953 points, or 1.87%, to drop below the 50,000 threshold and settle at 49,918 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index likewise dipped 509 points, or 1.98%, to close at 25,169 points. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 index declined by approximately 119 points, or 1.62%, finishing the trading session at 7,267 points.

In contrast to the equity markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices held steady, stabilizing at $90.48 per barrel.

//Petra// AF