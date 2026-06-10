US Stock Indices Plunge On Wednesday, Recording Second-Largest Weekly Loss
New York, June 10 (Petra) -- Major US stock indices fell sharply on Wednesday, recording their second-largest single-day loss within a week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 953 points, or 1.87%, to drop below the 50,000 threshold and settle at 49,918 points.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index likewise dipped 509 points, or 1.98%, to close at 25,169 points. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 index declined by approximately 119 points, or 1.62%, finishing the trading session at 7,267 points.
In contrast to the equity markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices held steady, stabilizing at $90.48 per barrel.
//Petra// AF
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