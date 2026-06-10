Jordanian Student Secures Third Place Globally At Huawei ICT Competition Finals In China

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, June 10 (Petra) -- Ahmad Khader, a student from the Information Technology College at Al-Hussein bin Talal University (AHU), secured third place in the Computing Track as part of a joint national team that included students from the University of Jordan and the Aqaba University of Technology. The achievement was unlocked during the global finals of the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition, held in Shenzhen, China.

The milestone follows intense competition involving elite teams from top international universities. The Jordanian team's third-place global finish underscores the advanced capabilities and competitive edge of Jordanian students within specialized international arenas.

AHU President Ateef Al-kharabsheh congratulated Khader on the outstanding achievement, emphasizing that this victory reflects the high academic standards of the university's students. He added that it highlights the quality of its educational programs and a learning environment designed to foster innovation and excellence, solidifying the university's position as a hub for technology talents capable of competing on a global stage.

Furthermore, Dean of the Information Technology College Khaldun Al-Moghrabi expressed his pride in the accomplishment, noting that it reflects the quality of the college's learning outcomes and boosts its academic reputation locally and internationally.

Head of the Department of Software Engineering at the College, Sumayya Abu Saleh, explained that the global Huawei ICT Competition is one of the world's premier specialized student contests, aiming to cultivate technical and innovative skills while promoting academic cooperation and knowledge exchange worldwide.

She noted that the 10th edition of the competition saw several rigorous national and regional qualifying rounds, culminating in 177 teams from 49 countries advancing to the global finals, which highlights the growing international focus on developing talents in the ICT sector.

//Petra// AF