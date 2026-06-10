Princess Raya Government Hospital Receives New New Kidney Dialysis Machines

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, June 10 (Petra) -- Princess Raya Government Hospital in the Irbid Governorate's Koura District has received two new kidney dialysis machines from the Ministry of Health, a step aimed at enhancing treatment services for kidney patients and elevating the overall efficiency of healthcare within the hospital.

The Hospital Director, Dr. Mohammad Abu Halawah, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Wednesday that the two new machines will be integrated into the artificial kidney department. He added that the hospital was also supplied with a collection of modern hospital beds and advanced medical equipment.

Abu Halawah emphasized that this new equipment will directly expand the hospital's capacity, improve the efficiency of patient care, relieve pressure on vital departments, and upgrade the overall quality of medical services.

//Petra// AF