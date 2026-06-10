Mafraq Government Hospital Successfully Performs Two Complex Surgeries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, June 10 (Petra) -- The general surgery team at the Mafraq Government Hospital successfully performed two highly specialized operations on Wednesday, demonstrating advanced surgical capability at the local healthcare level.

The first procedure involved the laparoscopic excision of a hydatid cyst (*Echinococcus*) measuring roughly 10 × 7 × 3 centimeters from the right lobe of the liver. The surgery was performed on a female patient in her thirties without the need for open abdominal surgery. The cyst had extended across segments four, five, six, and eight of the liver. The operation was safely executed following meticulous preoperative medical preparation, which included administering targeted therapy, a CT scan, and laboratory tests in compliance with approved medical protocols.

The second procedure involved a right thyroid lobectomy for a female patient in her forties suffering from multinodular goiter. The surgical team performed the removal in record time with minimal blood loss, while successfully preserving the adjacent recurrent laryngeal nerves and blood supply to the parathyroid glands. The patient showed excellent progress and was discharged on the second postoperative day.

The surgical team included Dr. Mamdouh Al-Afash, Dr. Osama Al-Khazaleh, and Dr. Malik Al-Makhzoumi, working alongside the anesthesia team, nursing staff, and operating room technicians.

//Petra// AF