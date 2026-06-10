PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For Wishes On Becoming Longest-Serving PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for congratulating him on becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. PM Modi said it was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve India and contribute to our nation's development journey.

PM Modi Responds to Global Leaders

PM Modi thanked Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for his wishes. In a post on X, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for your warm wishes. I fondly recall my recent visit to Sweden, which added further momentum to our ties. India remains deeply committed to advancing our strategic partnership."

He also thanked Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and said India is committed to work with the UK. "Thank you Rishi Sunak for your warm wishes. India is committed to working with the UK to further deepen our bilateral ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also thanked the Chairperson of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane, for his wishes. "Thank you for your kind wishes Mr. Rabi Lamichhane. We deeply value our special partnership with Nepal and are committed to working towards further strengthening our multifaceted ties," he said.

PM Modi also thanked the former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, for his wishes. "Thank you for your kind wishes, my friend. We are committed to working towards strengthening India-Canada ties," he said.

PM Modi thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who posted a video wishing him. "Thank you, my friend, for your most gracious wishes. I fully agree with you. India-Israel friendship will continue to grow from strength-to-strength in the years to come," he said.

PM Modi responded to wishes by Lee Jae Myung, President of South Korea, saying India attaches great importance to its special partnership with South Korea. In a post on X, he said, "Honourable President Lee Jae-myung Ji, thank you very much for your kind wishes. India also attaches great importance to its special partnership with South Korea. I am confident that together we will take our cooperation to new heights."

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark for her wishes. "Thank you Prime Minister Frederiksen for your warm wishes. Building on our recent meeting at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, India remains fully committed to further deepening our Green Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said he remains fully committed to working with even greater dedication to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. (ANI)

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