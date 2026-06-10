'O Jaana': Nanak Singh, Simran On Their Emotional Childhood Love Story

Actors Nanak Singh, Simran Khanwani, and Upasana Singh, opened up about their new music video 'O Jaana', describing it as an emotional love story rooted in childhood friendship and backed by heartfelt performances.

Nanak Singh on 'O Jaana' and His Craft

Speaking about the song, Nanak Singh said 'O Jaana' traces the journey of two childhood friends who reconnect years later, eventually falling in love. "I think it starts with friendship and ends with love. The music video begins with two people who have known each other for five years as children. When they reunite after nearly 15 years, that friendship slowly converts into love. I think the song will be remembered for showing how childhood friendship can turn into love," he said.

Nanak also reflected on working in both Punjabi and Hindi music videos, saying he approaches both with the same passion. "Punjabi is my language; it comes from my family and my bloodline. I don't treat Punjabi and Hindi music videos separately. I love dancing and performing in both. The difference is that Hindi music videos focus more on acting nuances and realistic expressions, while Punjabi videos often have more dance and energy," he added.

Simran Khanwani Shares Her Experience

Sharing her experience, Simran Khanwani said she was initially drawn to the romantic nature of the song but became even more excited after learning about its storyline. "I thought the song was very romantic, but when I came to know the story and concept, it felt much more exciting. I could relate to the character. It felt very natural and close to who I am," she said.

Simran also recalled an unexpected moment during filming when rain became part of the shoot. "The rain scene was not planned at all. It suddenly started raining while we were shooting. Our director decided on the spot to continue filming, and that's when we shot our hook step. We didn't expect it, but it turned out to be a lot of fun," she added.

Upasana Singh on Nanak's Journey to the Role

Meanwhile, Upasana Singh spoke about her son Nanak Singh's dedication to acting and revealed that she initially did not want to cast him simply because he was her son. "I was auditioning other children for the film. Nanak told me, 'Take my audition. If you don't like it, reject me.' So I asked a few directors to judge him without thinking about the fact that he was my son. They told me he was the best among all the auditions," she recalled.

Upasana praised Nanak's hard work, revealing that he even learned to read and write Punjabi for a role. "He could speak Punjabi but didn't know how to read or write it. He worked very hard and learned both. Ultimately, it's the audience who decides. If they like him, then he is worth it," she said.

The song 'O Jaana' blends romance, nostalgia and emotion, telling the story of a bond that evolves from childhood friendship into love years later. (ANI)

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