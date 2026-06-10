Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Sonia, Rahul Gandhi In New Delhi Ahead Of Key Meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Jospeh Vijay on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Congress, with its five seats, is a key partner in Vijay-led TVK's coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CM Shri C. Joseph Vijay met CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi at 10 Janpath, New Delhi. twitter/8XxR0LhQ4K - Congress (@INCIndia) June 10, 2026

Meetings with alliance partners and constitutional heads

Vijay is on a three-day visit to Delhi, during which he is expected to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled to be held on June 11 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijay also met with Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda and senior CPI leaders Pallab Sengupta and K Narayana at Ajoy Bhawan. CPI with two seats is another alliance partner in Vijay's coalition government.

TVK leader and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru C. Joseph Vijay visited CPI HQ, Ajoy Bhawan today. He was received by CPI General Secretary D. Raja, National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda and senior CPI leaders Pallab Sengupta & K. Narayana.@TVKVijayHQ @ComradeDRaja twitter/5WdHIrAy83 - CPI - Communist Party of India (@CPI_National) June 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Vijay also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today.

டெல்லி சென்றுள்ள தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத் தலைவர், மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு. ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள், மாண்புமிகு குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திருமதி திரௌபதி முர்மு அவர்களை மரியாதை நிமித்தமாக இன்று நேரில் சந்தித்துப் பேசினார். twitter/VmvevEuG3u - TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) June 10, 2026

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay called on Hon'ble Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. @CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ twitter/ha8kZ83af5 - Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 10, 2026

NITI Aayog meet on agenda

The visit marks his second trip to the national capital after assuming office. During his earlier visit on May 27, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He is expected to return to Chennai on the evening of June 12 after concluding his official meetings.

The upcoming NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see participation from Chief Ministers of all states, focusing on key issues of cooperative federalism and development priorities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also on a two-day visit to New Delhi beginning June 10. Today, he participated in the key meetings of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking 12 years of the PM Modi government. He is also scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on June 11. (ANI)

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