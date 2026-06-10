Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Records 13.81 Crore Passenger Journeys Since 2022 Expansion

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 10 (IANS) A total of 13.81 crore passenger journeys have been recorded on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro network since its expansion in October 2022, with average daily ridership rising to 1.53 lakh by May this year, according to information released by the Gujarat government on Wednesday as part of a review of infrastructure developments during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office.

The Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro, which now operates across a 68.28-km network with 54 stations, has emerged as a key component of public transport in Gujarat's largest urban corridor.

The state government said the project stemmed from a vision conceived during PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity between urban centres and support planned urban development through an efficient public transport system.

"Connectivity is a measure of a city's progress. A modern and integrated transport infrastructure is directly linked to development, employment, tourism and the quality of life of citizens," the government said in the statement.

The statement noted that the Metro has become "a strong example of fast, safe and reliable public transportation" following the implementation of Phases 1 and 2 of the project.

The network has been integrated with local transport systems, including the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and Indian Railways.

More than 200 buses currently pass through Metro stations, providing last-mile connectivity for passengers. Ridership figures released by the government show consistent growth in usage.

Average daily passenger numbers increased from 69,000 in 2023 to 1.01 lakh in 2024 and 1.33 lakh in 2025. By May 2026, average daily ridership had reached 1.53 lakh passengers.

According to the statement, "For the citizens of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the Metro has become not merely a mode of transport but a preferred option for fast, affordable and reliable travel."

The government said a total of 13.81 crore passengers travelled on the network between October 2022 and May 2026, with students, office-goers and visitors increasingly relying on the Metro for daily commuting.

Passenger traffic has also surged during major sporting and entertainment events. More than 2.26 lakh passengers used the Metro during an IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30.

Another IPL fixture on May 21 recorded more than 2.22 lakh passenger journeys, while more than 2.21 lakh passengers travelled during a World Cup cricket match on February 18 this year.

The Metro also played a major role in transporting concertgoers during Coldplay's performances in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 last year, when more than 4.11 lakh passenger journeys were recorded across the two days.

The state government said expansion plans are progressing to meet growing urban transport demand.

Proposed projects include the GIFT City extension, airport connectivity and Ahmedabad Metro Phase-3, which together would add more than 68 km of new corridors.

The proposals are currently at various stages of approval with the Central government.

The statement said the original vision behind the Metro was to particularly benefit young people, students and lower-income groups living in densely populated areas and commuting to other parts of the city for work or education.

"Keeping this objective in mind, the Metro alignment was designed accordingly," it added.

The state government said that once the planned extensions are completed, the network will cover more areas of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and further strengthen Gujarat's urban transport infrastructure.

Work is also advancing on the Surat Metro project, which will comprise nearly 40 km of track and 38 stations. A trial run has recently commenced on a 15-km section of the route.

Officials said the expansion of Metro services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat is expected to support the state's growing urban population and mobility requirements while strengthening public transport connectivity across Gujarat.