NH-62 Four-Laning Project Worth Rs 1,359 Crore For Nagaur-Bikaner Corridor Approved

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the four-laning of the Nagaur–Bikaner section of National Highway-62 (NH-62), officials said on Wednesday.

The project will be executed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) model at an estimated cost of Rs 1,359.33 crore.

The four-lane highway will substantially improve connectivity across Western Rajasthan, facilitate smoother transportation, and create new avenues for investment and employment.

The project is also expected to accelerate industrial growth and tourism-related activities in the region.

Welcoming the approval, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that under the vision and leadership of the double-engine government, infrastructure development in Rajasthan is progressing at an unprecedented pace.

He emphasised that a modern, safe, and accessible road network is continuously expanding across the state to support economic growth and improve public convenience.

The Chief Minister added that the Nagaur–Bikaner four-laning project will inject fresh momentum into economic activities in Nagaur, Bikaner, and adjoining areas.

He said that the project will serve as a significant milestone in realising the vision of a "Viksit Rajasthan" and contribute meaningfully to the state's long-term development goals.

Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Chief Hanuman Beniwal also thanked Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari from his official X account and said, "I am pleased to share with the citizens of the Nagaur and Bikaner Parliamentary constituencies that Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has approved Rs 1,360 crore for widening the National Highway between Nagaur and Bikaner to four lanes. Upgrading this route from two lanes to four lanes will facilitate smoother travel and benefit the general public. I extend my gratitude to Nitin Gadkari for granting approval to this request of mine."