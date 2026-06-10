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South Africa Tightens Immigration Enforcement Measures
(MENAFN) South Africa has unveiled a broad package of measures aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement, introducing stricter regulations, accelerated deportation procedures, and enhanced border security efforts.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that specialized courts would be established to process immigration-related cases more efficiently, allowing authorities to deal more quickly with individuals residing in the country without legal authorization.
As part of a newly approved migration management framework, the government intends to move refugee reception facilities closer to border crossings. Officials also plan to implement a biometric population database connected to a Digital ID system while gradually replacing the country's green identity books, which authorities believe have been misused by criminal groups and undocumented migrants.
The strategy further includes plans to impose employment quotas for foreign workers in certain industries and increase monitoring of businesses operating within the informal sector.
“Illegal migration, if unchecked, poses a risk to South Africa’s security, stability, and economic progress,” Ramaphosa said.
While outlining the tougher measures, the president emphasized that the government’s approach should not be viewed as hostility toward foreign nationals. He stressed that immigration laws must be enforced solely by authorized state institutions.
Ramaphosa also cautioned against acts of xenophobic violence, reaffirming that the country remains committed to meeting its constitutional responsibilities and international obligations even as it intensifies efforts to address unlawful immigration.
In addition, he announced plans to strengthen anti-corruption initiatives within the Home Affairs system and revealed that representatives would be sent to a number of African nations to provide information about the newly introduced immigration policies.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that specialized courts would be established to process immigration-related cases more efficiently, allowing authorities to deal more quickly with individuals residing in the country without legal authorization.
As part of a newly approved migration management framework, the government intends to move refugee reception facilities closer to border crossings. Officials also plan to implement a biometric population database connected to a Digital ID system while gradually replacing the country's green identity books, which authorities believe have been misused by criminal groups and undocumented migrants.
The strategy further includes plans to impose employment quotas for foreign workers in certain industries and increase monitoring of businesses operating within the informal sector.
“Illegal migration, if unchecked, poses a risk to South Africa’s security, stability, and economic progress,” Ramaphosa said.
While outlining the tougher measures, the president emphasized that the government’s approach should not be viewed as hostility toward foreign nationals. He stressed that immigration laws must be enforced solely by authorized state institutions.
Ramaphosa also cautioned against acts of xenophobic violence, reaffirming that the country remains committed to meeting its constitutional responsibilities and international obligations even as it intensifies efforts to address unlawful immigration.
In addition, he announced plans to strengthen anti-corruption initiatives within the Home Affairs system and revealed that representatives would be sent to a number of African nations to provide information about the newly introduced immigration policies.
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