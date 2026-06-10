MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Gwalior Shernis Beat Royal Nimar Eagles To Reach Eliminator

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, June 10 (IANS) The Gwalior Shernis made a place for themselves in the Eliminator match of the women's competition in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 after clinching a stunning win by 6 wickets against Royal Nimar Eagles at Daly College.

After being put in to bat, Royal Nimar Eagles suffered an early setback as they were reduced to 4/2 inside the second over. However, Soniya Singh and Kalyani Jadhav staged a remarkable recovery, stitching together a crucial 118-run partnership that completely revived the innings.

Both batters went on to register impressive half-centuries. Kalyani played a composed knock of 68 off 60 deliveries before being dismissed, while Soniya remained unbeaten at 61 off 49 balls, guiding the Eagles to a competitive total of 142/4 in their 20 overs. Her innings was studded with three sixes and seven boundaries.

For the opposition, Vani Partani was the most economical bowler, returning figures of 1/15 from her four overs, while Muskan Mishra also chipped in with a wicket and conceded just 17 runs in her spell.

In reply, Gwalior Shernis also suffered a couple of early setbacks, but captain Nuzhat Parween once again led from the front with a composed match-winning half-century.

She found excellent support from Soumya Tiwari, who also brought up a well-crafted fifty. The duo stitched together a crucial 83-run partnership that steadied the innings and firmly put the Shernis in control of the chase.

Although Parween was eventually dismissed after her valuable knock, the damage had already been done. The Shernis comfortably crossed the finish line, securing a convincing victory.

Reflecting on the win, the skipper, who is now the Orange Cap holder with 186 runs in four matches to her name, said,“We always believed that we could chase this target, especially on a red-soil wicket. Even though we lost an early wicket, I was confident that if I stayed at the crease, we would remain in the game. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very positive because we have come through some close matches in this tournament, and those experiences have taught us how to handle pressure situations.”

Talking about the eliminator match which is scheduled to take place at the Holkar Stadium on June 12, Parween added,“With the eliminator coming up, our focus will be on applying the lessons we've learnt so far. These youngsters are gaining valuable experience with every game, and I'm confident we will be better prepared if similar situations arise again,” she further said.

Gwalior Shernis will now lock horns with Bundelkhand Bulls in the Eliminator, and the winner of this match will take on Chambal Ghariyals in the final on June 13 at Holkar Stadium.