Bangladesh Economy Surpasses USD 500B GDP Milestone

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh's economy has crossed the USD 500 billion mark for the first time in fiscal year 2025–26, supported by steady growth in agriculture and services, according to provisional data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) reached an estimated USD 501 billion, up from USD 456 billion in the previous fiscal year. Overall economic growth accelerated to 4.14 percent, compared to 3.49 percent a year earlier.

Sector-wise, agriculture expanded by 2.78 percent, improving slightly from the previous year, while the services sector grew 4.59 percent, driven by stronger activity in trade and related services. Manufacturing, however, slowed to 2.86 percent as weaker export demand and subdued domestic consumption weighed on industrial output amid persistent inflationary pressure.

Despite the positive headline growth, the industrial sector's slowdown highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining balanced expansion across all parts of the economy.

The official figures place Bangladesh above the half-trillion-dollar GDP threshold for the first time, marking a significant milestone in its economic trajectory. However, international institutions, including the IMF, had previously projected growth below 4 percent for the year, reflecting some divergence in outlooks.

Economists note that while the economy continues to expand, sustaining momentum will depend on stabilizing inflation, boosting export competitiveness, and strengthening industrial performance in the coming years.