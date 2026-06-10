China Urges Against Escalation Of Middle East Regional Tension
Beijing: China said Wednesday it was "deeply concerned" over the conflict in the Middle East and urged against escalation after Washington carried out strikes on Iran over the downing of a US helicopter.
"Various relevant parties should maintain calm and exercise restraint, stop intensifying the conflict and escalating the situation, take concrete measures to ease and cool down tensions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment