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China Urges Against Escalation Of Middle East Regional Tension

China Urges Against Escalation Of Middle East Regional Tension


2026-06-10 05:23:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: China said Wednesday it was "deeply concerned" over the conflict in the Middle East and urged against escalation after Washington carried out strikes on Iran over the downing of a US helicopter.

"Various relevant parties should maintain calm and exercise restraint, stop intensifying the conflict and escalating the situation, take concrete measures to ease and cool down tensions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing.

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The Peninsula

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