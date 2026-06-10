Rajinikanth: Bharathiraja's Name Will Continue To Remain In The Hearts Of The Tamil People Forever

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday joined scores of others in paying homage to his friend and one of Tamil cinema's iconic directors Bharathiraja, saying the late pioneer's name would continue to remain in the hearts of the Tamil people forever.

Talking to the media soon after paying homage to the late director, Rajinikanth said, "He has been a friend for 50 years. Everybody knows about his talent, his achievements. He introduced several actors, actresses, techinicians to the film industry and he made the film industry live. Not just that, he was among those who first raised his voice for anybody -- be it producers, directors or anyone who had a problem. No matter how many years pass, his creations will not be forgotten. His name will continue to remain in the hearts of the Tamil people forever."

The actor, on a personal note, revealed that the six time National Award winning director was innocent like a child. "Whatever he felt, he would openly speak. If he liked, he'd say he liked. Else, he'd say no. He has even told me 'I like you but I don't like your acting'," Rajinikanth disclosed.

The Superstar went on to say that when one was with Bharathiraja, one would feel so happy.

"Nobody will be as open as he was was when it came to speaking his mind. That was why he was close to everybody including former Chief Ministers MGR, Dr Kalignar, and Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan. He had so much love and friendship that he could walk into anybody's home at any time of the day," Rajinikanth shared.

Pointing out that Bharthiraja's demise was not sudden, Rajinikanth said he had wanted to meet the director when he was alive but that he had been told that he could meet him once the director became well.

"But then, I couldn't meet him at all. He will continue to remain in my thoughts always and with me. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family members," Rajinikanth said.

Actor, producer and Parliamentarian Kamal Haasan and one of India's greatest music composers Ilaiyaraaja too came to the residence of the late director and paid homage.