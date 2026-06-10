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Iran Reports Strikes on Multiple US Military Sites
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced early Wednesday that it had carried out retaliatory operations against 21 US military locations, targeting American air and naval facilities across the region.
According to reports, the IRGC said several long-range missiles struck key positions at the Al-Azraq military base in Jordan. The group claimed the attack destroyed four significant facilities, including aircraft shelters housing F-35 fighter jets as well as a command-and-control center.
Jordan’s military, however, stated that five missiles fired from Iran toward the Al-Azraq area were intercepted before reaching their targets.
According to reports, Jordanian authorities said the projectiles were brought down by air defense systems. They added that debris from the intercepted missiles fell without causing casualties or property damage.
The IRGC also reported conducting a drone strike against the Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait, describing the operation as a response to what it called US aggression.
In its statement, the force warned that it remained ready to deliver a “crushing and decisive” response to any future attacks, stressing that the United States would be responsible for any resulting consequences.
Earlier, the IRGC claimed responsibility for downing a US MQ-9 drone over Jam County in Iran’s southern Bushehr province.
The reported retaliatory actions came shortly after US forces launched attacks on targets in southern Iran.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the American strikes and said the country's armed forces "severely targeted the US bases and assets in the region that were the origin" of the latest strikes on Iran.
According to reports, the IRGC said several long-range missiles struck key positions at the Al-Azraq military base in Jordan. The group claimed the attack destroyed four significant facilities, including aircraft shelters housing F-35 fighter jets as well as a command-and-control center.
Jordan’s military, however, stated that five missiles fired from Iran toward the Al-Azraq area were intercepted before reaching their targets.
According to reports, Jordanian authorities said the projectiles were brought down by air defense systems. They added that debris from the intercepted missiles fell without causing casualties or property damage.
The IRGC also reported conducting a drone strike against the Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait, describing the operation as a response to what it called US aggression.
In its statement, the force warned that it remained ready to deliver a “crushing and decisive” response to any future attacks, stressing that the United States would be responsible for any resulting consequences.
Earlier, the IRGC claimed responsibility for downing a US MQ-9 drone over Jam County in Iran’s southern Bushehr province.
The reported retaliatory actions came shortly after US forces launched attacks on targets in southern Iran.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the American strikes and said the country's armed forces "severely targeted the US bases and assets in the region that were the origin" of the latest strikes on Iran.
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