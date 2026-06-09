Aaniie Care: The Only AI-Enabled Home Care Platform That Truly Does It All - From Personal Care To Skilled Nursing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aaniie, provider of the leading all-in-one home care software, reaffirmed what home care agencies already know: when it comes to managing the full complexity of in-home care delivery, no platform does more than Aaniie Care.

As more home care providers seek to expand service offerings, improve operational visibility, and reduce administrative complexity, many are discovering the challenges of managing skilled and non-skilled services across multiple software platforms. Aaniie Care addresses those challenges by providing agencies with one software platform that supports both personal care and skilled services workflows.

"At Aaniie, we've always believed agencies deserve technology that works together - not disconnected systems that create extra work, additional subscriptions, or added fees," said Scott Zielski, CEO at Aaniie.“At Aaniie, we built our home care platform to eliminate the trade-offs agencies have been forced to make for too long."

Everything You Need Is All-in-Aaniie

A natural extension of Aaniie's all-in-one philosophy, Aaniie Care gives agencies the ability to manage multiple lines of care within one platform while maintaining visibility, efficiency, and control. Agencies can manage advanced scheduling, caregiver coordination, medication documentation, custom forms, billing, reporting, and day-to-day operations without jumping between systems.

Aaniie Care is the only home care platform that unifies the complete scope of agency operations - including capabilities that others are still working to build:

. Personal Care - complete scheduling, caregiver coordination, EVV, billing, and operational management for non-skilled home care services

. Skilled Services - full clinical documentation and workflow support for skilled nursing and private duty nursing, including care plans, Plan of Care/CMS-485, practitioner orders, visit forms, vital signs, and wound care

. Advanced Scheduling & Caregiver Coordination - intelligent staffing across service lines with real-time visibility

. Caregiver Rewards & Satisfaction - built-in gamification and recognition tools that drive caregiver engagement, reduce turnover, and create a culture of retention - without a separate platform

. Aaniie Payroll - fully embedded payroll, purpose-built for the caregiver workforce

. Aaniie Payments - integrated payment processing that eliminates the need for a third-party billing vendor

. Aaniie Intelligence - AI-powered automation woven throughout that surfaces insights, reduces administrative burden, and helps agencies work smarter

. Real-Time Reporting & Analytics - enterprise-grade visibility across every service line, payer type, and operational function

. And much more.

By supporting multiple service lines within one platform, Aaniie Care helps agencies create a more connected operational foundation for growth.

"Technology should support growth and optimize workflows," added Zielski. "Whether an organization is providing personal care, private duty nursing, or a combination of services, they need an all-in-one software that provides clarity and consistency across their operations."

As the home care industry continues to evolve - with agencies expanding service lines, adding skilled clinical capabilities, and demanding more from their technology - Aaniie Care stands alone as the platform built to support it all. Personal care, private duty nursing, skilled services, scheduling, billing, payroll, payments, analytics, and AI-powered automation - everything an agency needs to operate, grow, and deliver exceptional care, in one place.

The All-in-Aaniie Advantage

For agencies tired of managing multiple vendors, manually reconciling disconnected data, or paying for integrations that should already be included, Aaniie Care offers something the market hasn't seen before: a single platform designed from the ground up to support the full continuum of in-home care. Aaniie continues to lead innovation and delivery capabilities that improve outcomes.

To experience the most complete home care platform on the market, visit or schedule a free demo.

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie Care is the home care industry's most complete all-in-one AI-enabled platform, helping agencies manage the full continuum of care from a single connected system. Built for private pay, skilled care, staffing, and community-based service providers, Aaniie unifies CRM, scheduling, clinical documentation, caregiver management, payroll, billing, payments, and revenue cycle operations into one platform. With intelligent automation and embedded AI capabilities, Aaniie helps agencies reduce administrative work, improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth, and deliver exceptional care experiences for both clients and caregivers.