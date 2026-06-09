U.S. Explores AI Cooperation Opportunities With Turkmenistan
The issue was addressed by a U.S. delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Sarah Rogers during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Azat Ataev.
According to the ministry, Turkmenistan also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with leading U.S. digital platforms and technology companies, including OpenAI and Coursera, to introduce modern solutions for teacher training, digital learning, and educational analytics.--
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