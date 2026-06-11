Kharge Rejects Bengaluru Scam Allegations, Dares Opposition For Proof

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday strongly rejected allegations made by Leader of Opposition R Ashok over an alleged Rs 39,000-crore waste management scam in Bengaluru, asserting that there is no irregularity in the contract and challenging the opposition to produce evidence.

Responding to the allegations, Kharge said, "Going to the Governor's house is not the remedy or solution. Show what you have. Show it to the people. Expose us."

He further criticised the opposition's approach, saying, "What is this nonsense of going to the Governor's office, giving a statement here, giving a statement there? If you have documents, release them."

Reiterating the state government's stand, Kharge added, "The Chief Minister has been clear. There is absolutely no scam. There is no irregularity. There is no malicious intent. We are ready for any investigation. Have they given one piece of paper?"

Opposition's allegations of scam and kickbacks

The remarks come after R Ashok alleged on X that the Congress government had "mortgaged Bengaluru's future for the next 35 years" through a waste management contract worth nearly Rs 39,437 crore.

Ashok claimed that the contract was awarded to a single company despite objections from the Finance Department and concerns raised within the government. He alleged, "A contract worth nearly ₹40,000 crore has been handed over to a single company despite serious objections from the Finance Department and concerns raised within the government itself."

The BJP leader further claimed that financial warnings were ignored, stating that officials had flagged a massive long-term burden on taxpayers and civic authorities. He also alleged, "I have alleged that this deal carries the stench of a ₹10,000 crore kickback operation."

Ashok said he has submitted a complaint to the Governor seeking a detailed investigation and warned of protests if the contract is not reviewed. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)