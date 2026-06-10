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West Bank Residents Fear Further Land Loss Amid Settlement Expansion
(MENAFN) Residents of the Palestinian village of Marda in the northern occupied West Bank say ongoing Israeli settlement-related construction is placing increasing pressure on their community, threatening agricultural land and further limiting access to surrounding areas.
Located near Salfit, Marda sits below the Israeli settlement of Ariel, one of the largest settlement blocs in the region. Over the years, local residents say the settlement has expanded steadily onto land historically associated with neighboring Palestinian communities.
In recent weeks, villagers have reported intensified construction activity in the area, including large-scale land clearing and the removal of hundreds of olive trees. According to residents, the work is linked to the expansion of the “Trans-Samaria” highway, a settlement road that runs through parts of the northern West Bank.
The developments have heightened concerns among local families who fear that additional agricultural land could be lost and that access to remaining farmland may become increasingly restricted.
“The village has faced continuous land confiscations for years, but what is happening now represents a new stage of settlement expansion,” Marda local council chief Sadiq al-Khafsh told Anadolu.
According to local officials, the recent works involve ongoing bulldozing operations and the clearing of cultivated land, affecting olive groves that form an important source of income for many residents.
“Marda is facing a fierce campaign of bulldozing and settlement activity, with trees being uprooted and land being razed continuously, alongside a siege and strict closures at the village entrances,” he said.
Residents also report growing movement restrictions around the village. According to al-Khafsh, Israeli forces regularly keep the western entrance to Marda closed, while access through the eastern entrance is subject to strict controls, making travel and daily activities more difficult for local people.
Community leaders warn that the combination of land loss, infrastructure expansion, and movement restrictions is placing increasing strain on the village and raising fears about its future development and access to surrounding agricultural areas.
Located near Salfit, Marda sits below the Israeli settlement of Ariel, one of the largest settlement blocs in the region. Over the years, local residents say the settlement has expanded steadily onto land historically associated with neighboring Palestinian communities.
In recent weeks, villagers have reported intensified construction activity in the area, including large-scale land clearing and the removal of hundreds of olive trees. According to residents, the work is linked to the expansion of the “Trans-Samaria” highway, a settlement road that runs through parts of the northern West Bank.
The developments have heightened concerns among local families who fear that additional agricultural land could be lost and that access to remaining farmland may become increasingly restricted.
“The village has faced continuous land confiscations for years, but what is happening now represents a new stage of settlement expansion,” Marda local council chief Sadiq al-Khafsh told Anadolu.
According to local officials, the recent works involve ongoing bulldozing operations and the clearing of cultivated land, affecting olive groves that form an important source of income for many residents.
“Marda is facing a fierce campaign of bulldozing and settlement activity, with trees being uprooted and land being razed continuously, alongside a siege and strict closures at the village entrances,” he said.
Residents also report growing movement restrictions around the village. According to al-Khafsh, Israeli forces regularly keep the western entrance to Marda closed, while access through the eastern entrance is subject to strict controls, making travel and daily activities more difficult for local people.
Community leaders warn that the combination of land loss, infrastructure expansion, and movement restrictions is placing increasing strain on the village and raising fears about its future development and access to surrounding agricultural areas.
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