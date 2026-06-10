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Kuwait Intercepts Aerial Threats as Regional Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s military announced early Wednesday that its air defense systems had intercepted what it described as “hostile” aerial targets amid growing tensions across the region, according to reports.
Authorities did not immediately release additional details regarding the nature of the intercepted objects or their origin.
In neighboring Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said warning sirens had been activated nationwide as a precautionary measure.
The developments came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had launched a drone strike targeting the Ali Al Salem Air Base in response to what it called American aggression. The IRGC also said it carried out an attack against the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.
The claims followed US strikes on southern Iran earlier Wednesday. Later, United States Central Command announced that it had completed what it described as “self-defense” operations against Iran.
Authorities did not immediately release additional details regarding the nature of the intercepted objects or their origin.
In neighboring Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said warning sirens had been activated nationwide as a precautionary measure.
The developments came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had launched a drone strike targeting the Ali Al Salem Air Base in response to what it called American aggression. The IRGC also said it carried out an attack against the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.
The claims followed US strikes on southern Iran earlier Wednesday. Later, United States Central Command announced that it had completed what it described as “self-defense” operations against Iran.
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