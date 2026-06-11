Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Ahead Of WC 2026

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has been appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, becoming one of the youngest footballers to take on the global role ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Championing the Right to Play

UNICEF announced the appointment on Thursday, highlighting the 18-year-old's commitment to promoting children's rights, particularly the right to play. The organisation marked the occasion on the International Day of Play, releasing a video featuring Yamal interacting with children and sharing his message on the importance of sport and recreation in every child's life.

UNICEF shared the information on X and wrote, "A new chapter. On and off the pitch. Today, Lamine Yamal becomes a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. From street games in his barrio to packed stadiums around the globe, play has been part of Lamine's story throughout his life. Now he's using his voice to stand up for every child's right to play. Because play isn't a privilege. It's for everyone. No matter who you are, where you are from or what your life looks like. This #InternationalDayofPlay, hear his message on why play matters #ForEveryChild."

"Playing is how children discover the world. Every time a child play, they imagine. Every time they imagine, they grow. Because playing is not a luxury. It is a right recognised by the United Nations in Article 31 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Today, I join UNICEF as a Global Goodwill Ambassador to help defend these rights and use my voice to remind everyone that every child deserves a childhood where play is possible. Play for every child," Yamal said in the video message shared by UNICEF.

A Rising Star On and Off the Pitch

Yamal's rise has been one of football's most remarkable stories in recent years. The Barcelona forward played a pivotal role in Spain's triumphant UEFA Euro 2024 campaign, scoring a spectacular goal against France in the semi-finals to become the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history. He also contributed four assists during the tournament as Spain lifted the title.

The youngster now joins a distinguished list of football personalities who have served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, including Lionel Messi, David Beckham, George Weah, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko.

Road to FIFA World Cup 2026

The appointment comes as Yamal prepares for his first FIFA World Cup appearance. Spain will enter the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, among the leading contenders for the title. The 2010 world champions have been drawn in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Spain will be aiming to build on their Euro 2024 success and improve upon their round-of-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The squad features a strong Barcelona influence, with Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, and Ferran Torres all included. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Manchester City midfielder Rodri also retained their places. Among the notable omissions are defender Dean Huijsen, veteran full-back Dani Carvajal and Atletico Madrid centre-back Robin Le Normand. Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez misses out due to a broken foot.

Spain squad for 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona) Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal) Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna). (ANI)

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