Akshay Kumar Reflects On His Bond With Pankaj Dheer: 'He Was There From My First Film'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar got emotional while remembering his late friend and co-star Pankaj Dheer.

Reflecting on their long association, the actor recalled that Dheer was with him in his very first film. Speaking during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, the 'Airlift' actor paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Pankaj Dheer and expressed his love, admiration, and gratitude for his longtime friend and co-star.

Akshay stated,“I want to also mention about a very, very, very dear friend of mine in this film, Pankaj Dheer, who was with me in my first film. He was the villain in my first film. As you all know, this was his last film. I just want to mention about him. I love you, Pankaj, wherever you are.”

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Dheer shared a close professional bond and worked together in several films over the years. Their association began in the early 1990s, and they went on to appear together in movies such as“Mr. Bond,”“Aatish: Feel the Fire,”“Sabse Bada Khiladi,” and“Welcome to the Jungle.” The upcoming“Welcome to the Jungle” holds special significance as it marks Pankaj Dheer's final film appearance.

For the unversed, Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15, 2025, in Mumbai at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Anita Dheer and his son, actor Nikitin Dheer. He rose to fame and became a household name for his iconic role as the warrior Karna in B.R. Chopra's epic television series“Mahabharat.”