Jackky Bhagnani Shares Romantic NYC Memories With His Most 'Favourite Person'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has shared a series of heartwarming glimpses from his trip to New York City.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted pictures alongside his wife, Rakul Preet Singh, whom he referred to as his“most favourite person in the world.” The photos capture the duo enjoying their time together during the getaway. Alongside the images, Jackky wrote,“A few more glimpses from my favourite city with my most favourite person in the world @rakulpreet #NewYorkCity.”

In the mushy shots, Jackky and Rakul Preet can be seen posing together. He also shared his solo shots. One of the images shows the couple striking a goofy pose.

Previously, the 'De De Pyaar De 2' actress had given a glimpse into their relaxed time, spent trying different cuisines and enjoying the vibrant food scene of the city. Rakul posted a series of photos and videos in which she was seen enjoying pizza, croissants, and other delicious snacks. Alongside the post, Rakul wrote,“A little bit of New York, a lot of good food, and the best kind of company.”

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a lavish beachfront wedding at ITC Grand Goa, India. The couple celebrated their union with a grand ceremony attended by several celebrities.

On the professional front, the actress will next appear in“Indian 3,” directed by S. Shankar. The film serves as a sequel to the 1996 cult classic Indian and also stars Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role.

Speaking about Jackky Bhagnani, he made his debut with“Kal Kissne Dekha,” which released in 2009. He has appeared in films such as“Faltu,”“Ajab Gazabb Love,”“Rangrezz,” and“Youngistaan.”