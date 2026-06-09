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Robert Kubinec

Robert Kubinec


2026-06-09 08:36:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of South Carolina
Profile Articles

My research centers on political-economic issues such as corruption, economic development, and business-state relations in developing countries, and in particular the Middle East and North Africa. I am also involved in the development of Bayesian statistical models with Stan for hard-to-study subjects like corruption, polarization, and other latent social constructs.

Experience
  • 2024–present Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of South Carolina
  • 2019–2024 Assistant Professor of Political Science, New York University Abu Dhabi
  • 2018–2019 Postdoctoral associate, Princeton University
Education
  • 2018 University of Virginia, Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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