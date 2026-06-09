MADD Canada's Team Nick Coates' Awards Honour Newfoundland And Labrador Police Officers For Outstanding Road Safety Efforts
|Date & Time:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 at 11 a.m.
|Location:
|RNC Headquarters Annex (Gymnasium), 1 Fort Townshend, St. John's, NL
|Guest Speakers:
| Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President
Chief Patrick Roche, RNC
Superintendent Paul Peddle, Officer in Charge of Operational Support Services RCMP
Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick's stepmother, and Terry Coates, Nick's father
Established in 2019, the award is named in honour of Nick Coates and pays tribute to him and to all victims of impaired driving. Nick was killed by an impaired driver in St. John's in August 2013. He was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pickup truck. Nick died in hospital later that day. He was just 27 years old. Since his death, Nick's family has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and prevent impaired driving. Nick's stepmother, Patricia Hynes-Coates, is a former National President of MADD Canada.
MADD Canada thanks Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick's stepmother, Terry Coates, Nick's father, the RCMP and the RNC for their ongoing support of the Awards program and annual presentation ceremony.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 232 or ...
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...
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